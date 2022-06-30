Archery is one of the fastest growing team sports in the United States, thanks to the National Archery in School Program, and both veteran archers and beginners in fourth through eighth grades are being offered a chance to work on their skills this summer during Madisonville First Baptist Church’s annual Centershot program.
Unlike most school-based sports, students who participate in NASP can use the same equipment from fourth grade through their senior year, as every archer is required to use the Mathews Genesis bow. But with a price tag that ranges from $150 to $300, that initial investment can cause some hesitation for parents who aren’t sure if their children will enjoy archery.
That is one of the benefits offered by Centershot.
“If a student has equipment, we ask that they bring it,” said program coordinator Ron Lavesque. “If they don’t, they can use what the church provides, free of charge.”
That gives students a chance to learned archery at no cost, and it gives parents a chance to see if archery is something they want to invest their time and money into.
Centershot is a non-denominational, faith-based archery program that mirrors the NASP archery program in schools. Participants use the same equipment, the same targets and follow the same rules used in NASP. Practices will even be held at the Hopkins County Archery complex where local schools hold their archery tournaments.
Classes will begin Saturday, July 30 and last through October 1, meeting each Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the archery complex.
“This is a good program because of the timing,” said Lavesque. “We will wrap up Centershot right before NASP archery starts in schools. This gives archers a chance to get a head start on the ones who took the summer off.”
During the intermission of each weekly archery class, volunteers will teach student the equivalent of a Sunday School lesson. The plan is also to provide each participating student with a copy of the Bible.
First Baptist Church has hosted the program for six years, although it has been on hiatus the last two years due to COVID-19.
Centershot is not just for beginners, Lavesque said. Once the class gets together, volunteers will split participants into at least two groups based on their skill level. That gives experienced archers a chance to work on their skills, while the new archers have an opportunity to learn the basis of the sport.
The program will culminate in a Centershot archery tournament, which will be held sometime in September.
Although the program is being advertised for students in fourth grade through eight grades, Lavesque said that they have accepted high school aged archers before. Any older children who are interested should have a parent or guardian contact the church.
Parents wishing to enroll their children in the free program should call the church office at 270-821-3611. They will need to provide the student’s name, the name of a parent or legal guardian and a call back phone number.
