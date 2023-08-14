Madisonville Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Dairy Queen on South Main Street on Sunday.
According to a report from MFD, units were dispatched for a call that a fire had broken out in the restaurant’s kitchen exhaust system. Upon arrival fire fighters notice no smoke or visible fire, although the small of smoke was present.
Employees advised fire fighters that an employee had been cleaning in the kitchen when a rag left near the deep fryer had caught fire and had become caught in the exhaust fan. The fire had extinguished itself prior to the arrival of MFD.
Remnants of the rag were removed from the exhaust and the scene was cleared. Workers were allowed to return to work with no report of damages.
