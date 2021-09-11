Today marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon changed the world forever.
The event is a line in time for first responders and military separating those who remember where they were when the news broke and those that were too young to remember when it happened.
For Madisonville Police Officers Taylor Childress and Noah Collins, 9/11 was an impactful part of their decisions to join the military and eventually become officers.
Childress was stationed in Guantanamo Bay with the Army Reserve and returned last April. She has been part of the MPD for three years now.
Collins was deployed to Afghanistan in 2018 in the Army and is going to be deployed to Kosovo for nine months again next year. He is one of the newer officers at the MPD being there for about a year and a half.
Both officers were young when 9/11 happened.
“I was only 3 and a half,” Collins said. “I don’t really remember it.”
“I was 6-years-old,” said Childress. “I remember it vaguely, I don’t remember any specifics. I remember everyone being upset and sad, but until I was older, I really didn’t understand any of it unfortunately.”
Even though both were young, the aftermath of 9/11 was evident to Collins.
“I remember as a kid writing letters to deployed soldiers in Iraq,” Collins said. “I always wanted to serve in the army and be a police officer. I think it had a lot of influence seeing the things on TV and all the movies and things like that.”
Collins’ time in Afghanistan allowed him to be ready for a law enforcement career, and allowed him to use what he learned in deployment to a lot of situations he is in as a police officer, he said.
“We would provide medical assistance to soldiers, Afghan civilians and Afghan soldiers,” he said. “We had a working relationship with the Afghan population when we were over there. We were the first response.”
Childress said her family’s history with the military also played a factor along with 9/11 in joining the military.
“After I was in the military was when I decided to go into law enforcement,” she said. “I wanted to serve the community here.”
During her deployment, she met another soldier in her unit that was a retired New York Police Department officer that worked in the department during 9/11.
“That was the first time I ever talked to anybody that was in the city when it happened,” she said. “That was a humbling perspective to just hear how it affects people that were on the ground.”
Other local military and first responders still remember the day vividly.
Jacob Perry, a native of Central City, who now resides in Madisonville, talked about where he was when the news of the attack broke.
“I was a sophomore,” he said. “I was sitting in Geometry tutoring and remembered one of my other teachers saying there was an explosion in New York. They turned on the TV a few minutes before the second plane hit.”
Perry said the attack was a big part that started his time in the Marines.
“I wanted to serve a higher purpose in my life,” he said. “I wanted to defend those who couldn’t defend themselves.”
During his time, Perry served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and during his final return home in 2018, he stayed on as a recruiter until this year.
“Life is different,” he said. “My mind and spirit still wants to be in the fight. My body on the other hand can’t. It makes me sad that I can’t be there with my brother and sisters anymore, but I’m enjoying life.”
Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said he was off duty on 9/11 until a friend called him to tell him about the attack.
“Twenty minutes later after I turned the TV on, the second plane hit the trade center,” he said.
Dunning described the time as sad, devastating and scary.
“It was unknown what was happening and if there were more attacks coming,” he said.
Following the attack, Dunning said one of the biggest changes for fire departments was that more funding came to the departments as a direct result of 9/11.
“It made you realize as a first responder the impact a firefighter can have,” he said.
Reflecting more on that day, Dunning said he was inspired by how the different first responders united not only in New York but across the country.
“Even though 9/11 was a tragedy that took the lives of hundreds of first responders, I was really inspired how the fire, police and EMS united to respond to that and they really united across the country.”
