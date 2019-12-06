Two water-related departments merging

The combining of two Madisonville city departments will save more than $48,000 in salary expenses alone, according to city officials.
Mayor Kevin Cotton says Alan Todd, the longtime Wastewater Treatment superintendent, also became superintendent of the Water Filtration Plant on Tuesday. A statement released by the city Wednesday indicated the two departments will be blended into one "within the coming years."
"I will be able to implement the resources and knowledge that I have gained ... to ensure efficient and cost-effective management of the Water Filtration Department," Todd said ina statement.
Todd has overseen Madison-ville wastewater treatment for 25 years.
Cotton also said in the statement that combining the two lead positions will help Madisonville
See Todd/Page A6
"become more efficient."
The statement did not explain what happened to longtime Water Filtration Superintendent Chris Spriggs.
"He was let go," said a woman who answered the phone at the filtration plant.
Assistant City Superintendent Libby Spencer confirmed that Spriggs no longer works for the city. She said it is city policy not to comment on personnel matters.
Lisa Etheridge with the Kentucky Water and Wastewater Operators Association said Thursday that Spriggs' position was posted on the job section of its website Friday, Oct. 25.
City Clerk Kim Blue said Thursday that the superintendent's job was not posted on the city's Facebook feed, as other openings normally are. But it was posted on the city website and "we interviewed for it," she said.
Spriggs still claimed the superintendent's title Thursday on his personal Facebook and LinkedIn pages. Efforts to reach Spriggs for comment were unsuccessful. LinkedIn shows he served as Water Filtration superintendent for nearly 23 years.
Combining the two superintendent jobs alone will save Madisonville a lot of money. Blue said Spriggs was paid $68,000 a year. Todd will receive a $20,000 raise by taking expanded duties, and now will earn in excess of $98,000. Blue computes the total savings as $48,000, plus benefits.
Blue said she does not expect any more consolidations in city government. She noted this one was convenient because "this was an open position."
