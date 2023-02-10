In a celebration of Black History Month, Madisonville Community College will be hosting its 29th Annual “Voices” event next week, feature some of the most influential music in black history and culture.
“Voices” will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Monday in the Judith L. Rhoads Improvisation Room in the Steve Beshear Postsecondary Education Center.
James Bowles, director of Cultural Diversity at MCC, said “Voices” is an annual celebration of Black History Month that started on the MCC North Campus in February 1995.
“It has always been a ‘coming together,’ ” he said.
The program will feature gifted singers from the college and the community singing songs that reflect black history and culture. He said some of the songs include “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “Wade in the Water,” Every Time I Feel The Spirit,” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”
This event will bring together students, faculty, staff, and members of the local community to honor the rich history and contributions of black people to society.
“ ‘Voices’ has always provided a space for all people to come together, celebrate, and reflect on the important role that Black Americans have played in shaping American culture and history,” said Bowles. “We are thrilled to offer this special celebration of black history and culture to our college and the local community.”
The event is open to the community and is free to attend.
The event is hosted by the MCC Cultural Diversity Committee and the MCC Christian Community Network student organization.
