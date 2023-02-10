In a celebration of Black History Month, Madisonville Community College will be hosting its 29th Annual “Voices” event next week, feature some of the most influential music in black history and culture.

“Voices” will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Monday in the Judith L. Rhoads Improvisation Room in the Steve Beshear Postsecondary Education Center.

