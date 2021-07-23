Circuit Judge Chris Oglesby has asked for Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter and defense attorney Michael Bufkin to discuss possible trial start dates for double-murder suspect Jeremy Wicks following a hearing on Tuesday.
Oglesby asked that possible dates be presented to his office within the next 30 days.
“This may take a while with all the restrictions,” Oglesby said Tuesday, talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and the more transmissible Delta variant. “It may be an issue again.”
Senter said at the hearing that she and Bufkin had not yet discussed possible dates for a trial but had been coordinating schedules for possible dates.
Also at the meeting, Bufkin brought up issues previously discussed when he requested that Wicks be transferred from the Hopkins County Jail to the Christian County Jail.
Oglesby denied the request in March, siding with the jail and Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis, who said Wicks was placed on suicide watch but was later released from the watch and remained isolated from the other inmates based on actions and statements he made to staff and other inmates.
Another request was filed by Bufkin that was discussed on Tuesday concerning Wicks’ time in confinement and provision of medical treatment.
Bufkin said Tuesday that part of his request needed to be considered moot since Wicks was no longer in solitary confinement.
As for the medical treatment, Bufkin said Wicks was allowed to purchase over the counter medication for his acid reflux, but said the over the counter treatment does not treat his situation but just masks the symptoms.
Bufkin said Wicks has asked for his prescription medication on at least 21 occasions, and those requests have been ignored.
Senter said this was an issue that was already addressed when Bufkin made his original request to transfer Wicks to Christian County.
“Jail records show they do respond,” said Senter, adding that Wicks has been given diet recommendations that he does not follow, citing commissary records of Wicks’ orders. Bufkin said the food was bought to trade with other inmates.
Oglesby said it was hard to see how this pertained to the criminal case.
“This isn’t the proper venue for that,” he said.
Oglesby called the motion “ridiculous” adding that there were no prescriptions on record for Wicks regarding this issue.
“I’ve heard all I’m going to hear without medical experts,” he said.
Wicks was charged April 6, 2020 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
Wicks remains at the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million bond.
As of Thursday, no dates for trial had been submitted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.