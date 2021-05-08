Tamia Haynes made her first ever hair cut a memorable one as the 10-year-old donated 17 inches of her curls to children fighting cancer.
“One day I was looking at a video on YouTube and saw this kid donating their hair, and it was nice to do,” she said.
Haynes said she asked her great-aunt, Wendy Parker, if she could cut and donate her hair, and Parker said yes.
Parker said they discussed Haynes cutting her hair around October, and she suggested she wait until the spring when it would get warmer since it was already a little cool outside.
“That way it gave her the opportunity to change her mind,” said Parker, who wanted to make sure Haynes was committed to her decision.
She said Haynes got her hair cut on April 23 at Studio 222 here in Madisonville. Haynes’ hair was sectioned into four ponytails, and when the first ponytail was cut Haynes was shocked.
“When she snipped off the first section, Tamia was like ‘Can we glue it back on?” said Parker.
Haynes said she donated the hair to Little Princess Trust, a company based in the United Kingdom that makes wigs for children.
She said it felt good to be able to donate her hair, but it is strange getting used to her shorter look.
“I’m not used to my hair touching my neck, I’m used to it being down to my butt,” said Haynes.
While they do have relatives who have or had cancer, none of them need wigs, said Parker, who said Haynes has a generous heart.
“She is always looking to do something to help someone,” she said. “I am proud of her for donating.”
Haynes said she feels proud that she was able to help.
“I just thought of kids who have cancer, and I wanted to help them,” she said.
Any other children with long hair who are thinking about getting it cut, she said she would tell them to donate their hair.
“I would tell them they could get it a little shorter so they could donate it to kids with cancer,” said Haynes, who said she might let her hair grow out and donate it again.
Parker said she will continue to support Haynes in her effort to help others — whether that’s through another hair donation or another avenue.
