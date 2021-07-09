Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday the reappointment of former Hopkins County Schools Superintendent James Lee Stevens to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents.
Stevens’ appointment will be his second term serving on the board and his last.
“It is a great honor for me,” he said. “My colleagues at KCTCS are a great bunch of people.”
He was first appointed to the KCTCS board in 2015 to replace Doris Thomas, whose term had expired. Each appointed member can only serve two terms. With this being Stevens’ second appointment, his term will expire on July 21, 2027. Each term lasts six years.
Along with his second term, he has also been elected as vice-chairman of KCTCS for the coming year.
“It is a great honor,” he said.
The KCTCS Board of Regents is made up of eight members appointed by the governor, four members elected by the community college faculty and two students elected by the KCTCS students. Stevens said out of the eight appointed regents he is the only regent in western Kentucky.
The main function of the board is to develop policies and procedures for all 16 community colleges in the KCTCS area, work with the colleges on their curriculum, work on the annual budget for KCTCS and appoint a new KCTCS president.
Through his appointment, Stevens said he has been able to visit many of the community colleges in Kentucky.
Stevens called the community college the “best-kept secret in the state of Kentucky” because it produces a tremendous amount of certifications and associate degrees.
Stevens said he believes he is the only appointed member of the board, at present, who retired as an educator through the K-12 system.
“Most of the other members are from all walks of life, from the medical field to business,” said Stevens, who spent 45 years in public education, with 42 of those years in the Hopkins County School system. Stevens retired in 2013.
According to KCTCS officials, Stevens has been active in community and service organizations, serving as a member and past chairman of the School Facilities Construction Commission until December 2020, Urban Superintendent Association, Kentucky and National School Boards Associations and Kentucky Association of School Administrators. He has also served for over 30 years as a member and past chair of the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows and has been a lifetime member of the Kentucky Parent Teacher Association and Phi Delta Kappa.
