police report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Katrina Kay Davis, was charged, February 17, for failure to appear in court, non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Jeremy Ray Means, was charged, February 17, for failure to appear in court.
Destiny L. Mullins, was charged, February 17, for failure to appear in court.
Daniel R. Hulsey, was charged, February 18, for contempt of court libel/slander, and resistance to order.
Roger D. McCarty, was charged, February 17, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Alexander M. Reid, was charged, February 17, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, and strangulation in the first degree.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Elizabeth Spencer Howard, of Madisonville, was charged February 16, for failure to appear in court for the second time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.