The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Patricia Moore, 52, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Ronald Winningham, 43, of Letchfield, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Timothy Green, 56, of Henderson, was charged Wednesday with failure to wear seat belts, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card and possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Weatherwax, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and license to be in possession.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Elizabeth Embrey, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property.
