While the eyes of the world turned to the House Chamber of the U.S. Congress this week for President Joe Biden’s annual State of the Union address, locally the attention focused on the Ballard Center on Thursday, where elected officials and business leaders gathered for the first State of the Cities and County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Of course no event in 2022 would be complete without discussion of the Dec. 10 tornado and the ongoing pandemic, but the big message leaders shared was one of cooperation and hope for the future.
The meeting opened with a panel discussion, moderated by Jason Vincent, executive director of the Pennyrile Area Development District (PADD), featuring panelists Dawson Springs councilman Mark MeGregor, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps.
“The tornado had a tremendous impact on us,” said MeGregor. “We lost 15 souls. People that we knew and we knew well. Out of those 15 souls, about half of them as I worked as a makeshift coroner that day, were people whose next of kin’s phone numbers were in my phone.”
Although the loss of life may be the toughest thing to swallow about the event, there were other long terms effects from the tornado that aren’t going away anytime soon.
“About 73% of our community was destroyed,” he continued. “Utilities were already strained and outdated. The tornado further compounded that issue. We now have problems with our storm drains and sewer. On the good side, we are able to show the world just how resilient we are. We are going to be a stronger family in our city. We have an opportunity to rebuild Dawson Springs, not as it was on Dec. 9, but better.”
While the tornado was an unprecedented disaster in the county, all three men agreed that there were both negative and positive outcomes that came from that day. On one hand was the loss of life and residences, while on the other was the way the communities and people of Hopkins County pulled together.
“While inside the city limits of Madisonville, while we might not have received damage (from the tornado), we have all been directly impacted by the tornado,” said mayor Cotton. “To have the opportunity to serve this community during this tough time is humbling. To see the entire community to come together and rally around Dawson Springs and Barnsley...we put all of our divisions aside and united. All walks of life came together at such a tragic time.”
Cotton praised the city employees who pitched in to help, both with supply efforts in Madisonville and on the ground in tornado impacted areas. He also mentioned Pride Elementry fifth grader Noah Allen
who wrote a grant to construct a memorial garden on the square in Dawson Springs to honor the victims of the tornado.
“To think that that fifth grader took that step to go the extra mile shows that we were all impacted by this disaster,” he said.
“Barnsley is located close to Mortons Gap,” said Phelps. “Like Madisonville, we were not directly impacted by the tornado. But Hopkins County is small enough that we were all trying to get together.”
He recalled driving around soon after the tornado passed through the area and seeing locals already in action. The fire department was rallying to head to Barnsley. Wendy Smith, owner of Sissy’s, was on the sidewalk in Mortons Gap cooking food on a griddle to hand out free of charge. Swaggy P’s was donating hamburgers and other items to give out to first responders.
“Anything you see on television following a storm, we witnessed that day,” Phelps said. “It shows that you can’t take life for granted, and that despite the divisions between us, we are all bound together by human nature. On that day it didn’t matter anymore what divided us, we were all just looking for a way to pull together.”
But the Dec. 10 tornado is just the most recent tragedy to hit Hopkins County. By that point, the county and its communities were already more than a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already put communities in a bad place.
“During the moratorium stuff, when you couldn’t shut of water to people who were in arrears, we took a financial toll,” said Phelps. “We were having some financial issues with our water. I’m proud to say that we didn’t have to lay off a single person and we managed to keep chugging along. It hurt the water department and it hurt having local businesses closed. But luckily we got through it all.”
Like every other business, even the cities in Hopkins County are having problems filling job openings.
“We’re still seeing the affects of the Coronavirus on the workforce,” said Cotton. “Everywhere you turn there is a (help wanted) sign on the door. We have lost a lot of loved ones, a lot of friends and a lot of great community leaders. That creates a domino effect. Its not just that there is a workforce problem, but there has been a leadership problem.”
With many of the restrictions that were in place early during the pandemic, cities also struggled with a lack of revenue. Tourism dropped to a lower point than anytime in recent memory, meaning travelers were coming through the county, buying gas and staying in hotels. And even if they did, during the early months of COVID-19, many of those restaurants weren’t even allowed to be open.
“We lost a lot of people passing through town to go to Pennyrile, which is a huge tourism draw for us” said MeGregor. “We also lost the opportunity to house a lot of volunteers that we needed in Dawson Springs because of COVID.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be waning, and as the tornado fades into the past, officials have hope for the future.
“In Dawson Springs, we were fortunate enough to be able to purchase the old Fifth Third building to give our clerks and the water department more room,” MeGregor said, adding that this will free up more room for the police department. “We’re also proud that the state is planning to widen Highway 62, adding a turning lane leading up to the school. They are also going to do some sidewalk work along 62.”
Cotton was proud to announce that the playground at Mahr Park had officially opened and Phelps stated that Mortons Gap had gotten new sidewalks through town.
