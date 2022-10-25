Many celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi on October 4 each year, remembering his life and all that he did for the animals. The month of October, as a whole, is recognized to remember the animals and the value that they may bring to our lives.
The ceremony is short, typically includes a prayer or dedication, a verbal blessing and holy water that is spritzed on the animal. The service celebrates the bond of love and respect that animals have with their humans and that humans have with all other creations.
This past Sunday, at The First Christian Church in Madisonville, the animals were celebrated and blessed on the hill between the pillars. This is an annual event that all are welcome to join and bring their pets.
“We’re so glad to welcome you all to this animal blessing,” Reverend Kara Foster said. “Our pets are special and they enrich our lives in so many countless ways. When we bless something we recognize that it’s holy, and that’s what we’re here to do.”
There were 24 dogs and one chicken that attended Sunday’s blessing. All monetary donations were collected for The Hopkins County Humane Society, in exchange for a St. Francis of Assisi charm to be placed on your animals collar to recognize their blessing.
