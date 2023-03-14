Having a new baby can be a trying and stressful time, but the 2023 Hopkins County World's Greatest Baby Shower seeks to make that time a little easier for new and expectant parents.
The event will be this Thursday, March 16 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center from 5 to 6 p.m.
Hopkins County World's Greatest Baby Shower is free to expecting mothers and mothers with children up to six months of age.
"The idea is from the Hopkins County FRYSC (Family Resource Youth Services Center)," said Hanson Elementary FRYSC Coordinator Tonya Cotton. "Each family will receive a goody bag filled with mom-baby education and community resource information. Families also could win a door prize."
There will also be booths and exhibitors set up with information.
The goal of the event, according to Cotton, is "to promote healthy pregnancies, babies and families by providing resources to new parents that will help them, and their new child to succeed."
