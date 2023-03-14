Having a new baby can be a trying and stressful time, but the 2023 Hopkins County World's Greatest Baby Shower seeks to make that time a little easier for new and expectant parents.

The event will be this Thursday, March 16 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center from 5 to 6 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.