Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergran Grimes said she is "comfortable" in declaring Andy Beshear the governor-elect and that Matt Bevin should "honor" the election results, she said in an interview with The Courier Journal Wednesday morning.
With 100% of the precincts in Tuesday night and a lead of more than 5,000 votes, Beshear, the Democratic challenger and attorney general, claimed victory. But Bevin refused to concede.
"This is a close, close race," Bevin said. "We are not conceding this race by any stretch."
The Republican governor said he wants the election process to be followed before he alluded to "irregularities" that he said "were very well corroborated." Bevin did not specify what those issues surrounding the election were or if they would impact the outcome.
But Grimes said there were no irregularities that would alter the election's outcome.
"We fielded calls and concerns up to and on Election Day, but I am unaware of any complaint that would alter a 5,000-vote margin," Grimes said. "I hope once the County Boards of Elections have certified their results on Friday, (Bevin) will indeed honor that and help to transition the office of governor to Gov.-elect Beshear."
If Bevin wants to challenge the election results, he has two options. First, he can file a request for a recanvass, which is a review of the vote totals by each county clerk to make sure they transmitted the correct numbers to the State Board of Elections. The deadline to apply for that is Nov. 12, and the recanvass would take place on Nov. 14.
This isn't an unfamiliar concept to Bevin, Grimes said. In the Republican gubernatorial primary of 2015, Bevin beat now-Rep. James Comer by a margin of just 83 votes.
Comer requested a recanvass of the vote totals, but the results were unchanged.
Grimes said she has overseen more than 20 recanvasses as secretary of state and the outcome was not altered in any of them.
While other statewide elections in Kentucky allow for candidates to request a recount, which involves the Franklin Circuit Court, state law excludes the offices of governor and lieutenant governor from requesting the procedure, Grimes said.
The second option, known as a contest proceeding, has "never been used in the office of governor," Grimes said. In this, an 11-member board of the General Assembly, eight from the House and three from the Senate, would hear evidence and make a final determination on the winner of the race.
Regardless of what Bevin decides to do, Grimes said the election shows that Kentucky voters "want a return to civility." She added that the higher-than-expected voter participation rate of roughly 42% might be due to President Donald Trump's rally in Lexington on Monday night.
"I called for Kentuckians to prove me wrong. They sure did," said Grimes, who originally predicted a 31% turnout. "But I do have to give thanks to President Trump. I think his visit 24 hours before the election sure did energize a lot of people to get up, get out and get loud."
