Hopkins County residents not only have to continue to deal with COVID-19 and the flu this winter but now a third respiratory virus, RSV. While the likelihood of an individual developing all three viruses at once it remote, experts still urge caution.
According to Kentucky Health News, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most people recover in a week or two, it can be quite serious for infants and older adults.
Kyler Floyd, the Baptist Health Deaconess Urgent Care manager, said the urgent care is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses with a high fever.
“In October, we have already had 127 patients test positive for flu-A in just that one month,” he said.
To give some perspective, Floyd said the number of positive flu cases from October to December 2019 was 184, in 2020 there was only one case, and in 2021 there were 29. He said they have staffed an additional provider in the urgent care to help with the increase in volume.
“We are back to pre-COVID flu numbers, and it is hitting really early,” said Floyd.
Although the number of positive flu cases is higher, the number of positive COVID cases in October is the lowest the urgent care has had since April 2022.
Shelly Chandler, an APRN at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said they are not seeing an increase in COVID cases. As of Friday, Nov. 4, there were only four patients hospitalized with COVID, but none were in critical care.
“We have been stocking vaccines and testing supplies for these illnesses when available and encouraging people to get protected against Covid and the flu by taking those vaccines,” she said.
The chances of someone getting all three of the viruses at the same time is not likely, but some may be diagnosed with two at once, which can make it much more difficult for the body to help fight off infection and heal, especially if that person has other conditions like heart issues, asthma or diabetes.
“The biggest concern with all three of these hitting in large quantities at one time is that it could lead to hospitals reaching capacity and not having the space to treat all the patients that would need assistance,” said Chandler.
According to KHN, some infectious-disease experts have called the conflation of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 the “tri-demic.”
KHN experts hope this will not be the new normal because people will get sick and develop immunity to the viruses again. They anticipate that this increase in virus infections will last about two years.
Chandler said the community knows how to protect itself from these illnesses, and there are vaccines for COVID and the flu. She reminded people to stay at home when they don’t feel well, practice good hand hygiene, cover their cough, and stay out of the face of young children.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
