Hopkins County residents not only have to continue to deal with COVID-19 and the flu this winter but now a third respiratory virus, RSV. While the likelihood of an individual developing all three viruses at once it remote, experts still urge caution.

According to Kentucky Health News, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most people recover in a week or two, it can be quite serious for infants and older adults.

