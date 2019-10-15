Back in Time

It appears a joy ride of sorts was taking place in this undated photo from The Messenger's archives. With firemen included, this Madisonville fire truck had numerous passengers, including mostly children, as it makes its way down Center Street. If you remember the occasion or recognize anyone included, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
