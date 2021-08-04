Reporter
Baptist Health Madisonville will be requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sunday, Oct. 31, according to corporate officials.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said the requirement is due to the sharp rise in cases due to the delta variant, especially among those who are not vaccinated.
The requirement is for all Baptist employees in Kentucky and “details of the plans are still being shared with staff and the Baptist Health Medical Group,” said Quinn.
Across the Baptist Health system, about 65 to 70% of staff have been fully vaccinated, which is nearly 23,000 employees, she said. Employees must take the first dose of the vaccine by Wednesday, Sept. 15, and be fully vaccinated by Sunday, Oct. 31.
Quinn did not comment on what would happen if an employee refuses to get vaccinated or if an employee is not fully vaccinated by the Oct. 31 deadline. She said more information would be coming out within the week.
“We are focused on getting the information out to our staff and answering their questions,” said Quinn. “Our top priority is the safety of our patients and staff, and as many other healthcare organizations — and even entities outside of healthcare have recognized — the COVID-19 vaccines will help us provide a safer place to work and heal.”
In response to the vaccine requirement by Baptist Health, a petition opposing the requirement has been posted online by Kenzie Taylor asking for signatures and support from the Madisonville community.
In the petition, Taylor writes that “while hospital employees have supported those who have taken the vaccine, they do not want to be forced to take it themselves if they chose not to. Nurses should be allowed, as other patients have, the right to refuse. No individual should be forced into something they do not agree with.
“The vaccine is still new, and many workers feel not enough time or research has been done to deem it perfectly safe compared to other vaccines. All three COVID-19 vaccines are still classified under the emergency use authorization, and none are approved by the FDA,” Taylor wrote in the petition, which had garnered nearly 2,000 signatures by 5 p.m. Tuesday. “We demand that our own patient rights be upheld to choose for ourselves for these current non-FDA approved vaccines and not have our decision stripped from us as a basic American right. We give our patients the right to refuse, and we are just asking for the same respect.”
Baptist Healtwh Madisonville had no comment on any social media posts or the petition.
Taylor did not return comment about the petition or to confirm if she is employed by Baptist Health Madisonville.
