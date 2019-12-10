Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Joshua C. Bowles, 37, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with four counts of failure to appear in Henderson County, non-payment of court costs/fines in Henderson County and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• James A. Fairrow, 41, of Madisonville was charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Kristina E. Hardison, 26, of Greenville was charged Saturday theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting, possession of synthetic drugs and failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• David W. Harvey, 50, of Clay was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Harvey L. Henderson, 49, of Madisonville was charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Destiny L. Mullins, 50, of Madisonville was charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Alexander M.R. Reid, 50, of Madisonville charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Sheila D. Spivey, 34, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
• Dewayne L. Thompson, 38, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs.
