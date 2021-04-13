Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Timothy Migliaccio, 46, of Wynedott, Michigan, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Robert Strader, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Emmanuel Hall, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Cody Davis, 31, of Madisonville, was charged April 5 with reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing.
Timothy Seddon, 19, of Nebo, was charged April 5 with fourth-degree assault.
Donna Barish, 49, of White Plains, was charged April 6 with third-degree terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Christian Conrad, 20, of Hanson, was charged April 6 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tory Dalton, 53, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Irvin Lamar, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with rear license not illuminated, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Trevion Benton, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault and menacing.
Audie Suttle, 24, of Mortons Gap, was charged Saturday with possession of marijuana.
