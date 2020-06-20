The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Regina C. Chamberlain, 27, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of synthetic drugs on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
• Diana M. Todd, 45, of Earlington, was arrested Thursday and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Tiffany L. Wright, age unknown, of Princeton, was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to appear and nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on Hopkins County bench warrants.
• Jana L. Bivins, 34, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on a Muhlenberg County bench warrant and a Hopkins County bench warrant.
• Catherine A. Crabtree, 58, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle and failure to produce insurance card. She was also charged with three counts of theft by deception (include cold checks under $500) on Hopkins County complaint warrants.
