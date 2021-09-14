The Madisonville Regional Airport Board is still waiting on official results from a noise study and cultural resources study but unofficial results look promising.
These studies are part of an environmental assessment that is needed to move forward with a taxiway and ramp project that the airport is hoping to complete. The taxiway and ramp would lead to a hangar that is being built by the City of Madisonville with the use of grants that will eventually house Madisonville Community College’s aviation program.
At a meeting on Monday night, Mark Upchurch with Garver Engineering, who is a consultant for the taxiway and ramp project said that the noise study was concluded last week and submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration and to the board.
Upchurch added that documentation was also submitted on Sept. 8 to the state’s heritage council for the cultural resources study that was conducted by Cultural Resource Analysts, Inc. out of Evansville, Indiana.
“To sum up the results so far we have a negative impact on the cultural resources study,” said Upchurch. “Of course we are waiting for a formal report but we did document their email report and hope to get that accepted. The noise study, which was used for auditory purposes, showed there were no impacts based on the changes on the operations with the helicopters. Any impacts remain on the airport property.”
Upchurch said as far as putting a new hangar on the property, there were no concerns that he had.
“Our biggest thing telling the FAA is that the airport just completed a T-Hangar project a couple years ago,” said Upchurch. “The previous consultant completed the environmental assessment … either way the hangar building completed a couple years ago had no negative impact … we are expecting a similar response with this hangar.”
Upchurch said ultimately he had no concerns about the environmental assessment.
Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said he is hopeful that official results will become available soon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.