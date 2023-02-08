The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Charles D. Canter, was charged, February 6, 2023, for unauthorized use of motor vehicle in the first offense.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 2:33 am
Zoe N. Watts,w as charged, February 6, 2023, for possession of synthetic drugs in the first offense and tampering with physical evidence.
Regina McGuire, was charged, February 6, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Jordan Blake Craig, was charged, February 7, 2023, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage in the motor vehicle, no registration plates, speeding more than 26 mph over the limit, and failure of owner to maintain require insurance card.
Gary Browning, was charged, February 6, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
