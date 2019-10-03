Madisonville studentcharged with assault at school

A Madisonville North Hopkins High School student was in jail Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a fellow student in a classroom.
A police report said Vernon Wilson, 18, of Madisonville choked a 16-year-old classmate about 8:25 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Wilson also hit the unnamed victim with his fist several times.
The police report does not say what led to the alleged attack.
The victim's injuries are considered minor.
A spokesperson for the Hopkins County School District declined to comment on the case Wednesday. She cited student confidentiality rules and the police investigation.
Wilson is held on fourth-degree assault charges on $750 bond.
He's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9.
