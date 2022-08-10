Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear said Kentuckians rely on the 20,000 plus nonprofits. They provide families with assistance, advocacy, and aid during our hardest times, in addition to fostering education and culture through the arts.
“During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle,” he said. “With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities they serve.”
The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assitance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization.
Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, said nonprofits are Kentucky’s third largest private sector employer, and in addition to being a vital part of the commonwealth’s economy, this relief funding will help many continue to meet the needs of Kentuckians and our communities.
“Some nonprofits need funds to simply keep the lights on — pay utility bills, rent, address overdue building maintenance, and more,” she said. “Other nonprofits will use funds to try to get some programs and services back up and running again.”
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been devastating for many nonprofit businesses and their clients. Many organizations have had to scale back or close programs entirely because of staffing and other costs, which has been challenging given the demand for services, she said.
“While these are one-time funds and won’t solve the crisis facing many of Kentucky’s nonprofits, unrestricted relief is incredibly helpful and ultimately benefits the Kentuckian’s nonprofits serve,” said Clore.
The Kentucky Nonprofit Network has information to assist nonprofits in the application process and other technical information posted on its website at kynonprofits.org.
The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund is funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and Beshear supported the allocation by the 2022 General Assembly.
To be eligible, organizations must be based in Kentucky, in active operation, remain active for the entirety of the 2022 calendar year, and have experienced net negative revenue between calendar years 2020 and 2021.
The Public Protection Cabinet is administering the program and is accepting online applications. The online application portal will close at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022. Nonprofits can apply at TeamKYnonprofitfund.ky.gov.
