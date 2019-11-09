Coming down Nov 9, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Richard Burkard/The MessengerThere's not much left of the building that was meant to be the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center along Grapevine Road. The school board approved demolition of the site in August, after the building began sinking due to subsidence. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Create Event Upcoming Events Nov 16 Breaking Bread Sat, Nov 16, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGinger Roberts RutledgeKentucky nurse charged with sexually abusing patientJail helping inmates get fresh start through SCORE2 days of discounts coming to Hopkins County shoppersHouston 'Hootie' BellerHopkins County has witnessed a steady decline in populationClerk awaits instructions on governor's raceLarry HowtonGOP's red wave continues in Hopkins County; turnout surpasses expectations at 39%Howard M. Clevenger Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's e-Edition Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView Today's Poll Do you feel the office of the President of the United States is above the law? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back
