Hopkins County is awaiting one more Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act payment, according to Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey.
At Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Bailey said a claim for $534,508.16 had been submitted to the state for CARES Act funding and that he was still waiting for payment as of the meeting.
Once the payment is received, Hopkins County will have received $2,055,914.16 in CARES funding.
“If you have noticed an increase in the treasury’s report, that is where that is coming from,” Bailey told the court.
Bailey said the majority of the total funding has been used to reimburse salaries for first responders and jail deputies, which helped earn funds for the county.
Other parts of the funding allowed personal protection equipment to be distributed to first responders, the Hopkins County Jail and health care entities such as long-term health care facilities and Baptist Health Madisonville.
Bailey said private health care facilities had to provide their own PPE.
Bailey reported from March 20 to Dec. 11, the county had distributed 38,500 surgical masks, 500 Corrections Industries cloth masks, 950 N95 masks, 1,350 KN95 masks, 1,520 gowns, 610 face shields, 45 gallons of 95% distilled alcohol provided by Kentucky distilleries for disinfectant use, 3,200 one-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, 120 six-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, 75 containers of Clorox style disinfectant wipes, 65 cans of healthcare grade aerosol disinfectants and 42 boxes of Latex and Nitrile gloves.
Bailey said as of Dec. 11, the county had on hand 9,200 surgical masks, 45 N95 masks, 3,200 KN95 masks, 220 gowns, 200 face shields, 240 one-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer and 21 boxes of Latex and Nitrile gloves.
Bailey said the City of Madisonville has about four times more PPE on hand that the county can use, if needed.
“As far as PPE, I think we are doing good,” Bailey told the court. “We can still get some from suppliers.”
Bailey said when considering what Madisonville has in stock, the county could manage another year.
“You have to add what the city has, and they have been a great partner,” Bailey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.