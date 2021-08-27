One of the main functions of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is to help businesses and their employees succeed.
With that in mind, Chamber President Libby Spencer said she saw an opportunity to help by partnering with Identogo — a company that runs fingerprints and background checks on potential employees.
“If we had not done this, the folks in Madisonville that needed to be fingerprinted or have a background check, they would have had to drive to Owensboro or Paducah,” she said. “This was an opportunity for us to give back to our community.”
Spencer said many times the prospective employee has to pay for the background check themselves, and it is expensive, then to have to drive to another city is not something the Chamber wanted them to do.
“We wanted them to get back to work as quickly as possible,” she said.
The Chamber first started offering fingerprinting and background checks in December 2020, but they started training and working on getting everything set up three or four months before that.
“We started out doing almost 30 a day,” said Spencer. “We were only doing it two days a week, and the company asked us to do it five days a week. We have complied with that, and we are very busy.”
She said the background checks and fingerprinting are only for licensed professionals.
“A lot of that is national rules, state-wide rules, and we are just helping folks comply with that as easily as possible,” said Spencer.
She said they have gotten a lot of positive feedback from Chamber members about the service, though it is open to all businesses.
On Wednesday, Macey Corum, a potential employee came down to Madisonville from Henderson to get her fingerprints taken. Her pending job is as a 911 operator in Henderson.
Corum said she came to Madisonville to get her fingerprints taken because it was an easier and closer drive.
While she knew having the fingerprinting service would help local businesses and employees, what surprised Spencer is how many people from other states have come to Madisonville for the service. People from Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee drive to Madisonville because it is the closest location to them.
“There are so few fingerprinting opportunities in the Southeast, in the Midwest, that we are kind of it,” she said. “This is not something that we planned on.”
While in Madisonville, she said the potential employee will often eat here, fill up their gas tank and spend time in the city.
“We are bringing people in for business tourism,” said Spencer. “We never thought about that happening. We were really wanting to just get people back to work and serve our community.”
