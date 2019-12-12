Manitou man charged with kidnapping relative

A Manitou man was held on $100,000 cash bond Wednesday night after he allegedly injured and abducted a female relative.
Hopkins County Sheriff's spokesman Major Charles Young said Wednesday that Jason A. Attebury, 43, assaulted the woman Saturday at his home on Beeny Lane in Manitou. Young added several shots were fired during the fight.
Young said Attebury then took the woman to a location in Madisonville, where she fled during the evening.
"Basically it was a domestic situation," Young said. He declined to say how the two are related.
After a Madisonville Police detective collected evidence at the Manitou home and obtained arrest warrants, Young said Attebury held the woman against her will again on Tuesday. Young said the woman left the home around 9:30 p.m. after Attebury fell asleep.
Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies then surrounded the home. Young said Attebury surrendered peacefully around 11:15 p.m.
Young said it was not a SWAT team situation, because Attebury never barricaded himself inside the home. But Madisonville's Emergency Response Team was on standby. Young added that the woman received minor injuries from the incidents, while Attebury was not hurt.
Attebury faced six charges Wednesday night -- kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third-degree terroristic threatening and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Kentucky criminal records show Attebury also was arrested for second-degree assault in January 2018. In that case, he was sentenced to 30 months of probation for "strong-arming" a public official in Knox County, Indiana.
Attebury is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Dec. 20.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.