The second reading of an ordinance was passed at Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting that will allow Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. to continue with a hearing with the Department of Local Government scheduled Thursday at 9 a.m. CDT.
The hearing will be about the county entering into debt in order to pay for their part of the sports complex project, which is a joint project shared between the county and the City of Madisonville.
The ordinance, which approved a General Obligation Lease agreement, is something Whitfield said was supposed to be approved by the court before the hearing on Thursday.
“This is an ordinance that will go before DLG at the hearing,” said Whitfield.
“We have to have this before they will put out their opinion on whether we can borrow the money or not.”
Whitfield said the ordinance does not enter the county into an agreement to actually borrow money at this time.
The ordinance stipulates the county’s debt will not exceed $5.5 million.
At previous meetings, the court has discussed three different loan and bond options — two local loans and a bond option that is handled out of Frankfort from an office that works through the Kentucky Association of Counties.
The loan option will provide more flexibility in payments, allowing the court to pay off the debt quicker if funds are available, according to Whitfield.
The bond option, while the interest rate is lower, requires a higher upfront payment and does not allow the option for more to be paid each month, locking the county in a payment plan.
Whitifeld added that the court still will need to vote on what option they will choose to do for the debt.
District 6 Magistrate Charlie Beshears said he is more concerned about funding being available for other projects as the loan payment goes on, recommending that the payment plan be something that allows the county to pursue other projects if desired such as the new Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
At a previous meeting, Beshears asked for comparisons of monthly payments, which he received the first week in June.
According to numbers shared by Beshears, a bank loan as scheduled for 15 years would be an estimated monthly payment of $33,427.14. A bond monthly payment for 15 years would be an estimated $32,341.81 and if the court decided to pay off the loan early in seven years, the monthly payment would be an estimated $64,688.44.
Attached to Tuesday’s passed ordinance was an example loan lease between the county and First United Bank and Trust Company, which Whitfield said was needed for the ordinance for the hearing with the DLG.
“Going to the DLG now is specifically for our ability to take out what they call a lease, or really a loan,” said Whitfield. “If something happened and we decided we didn’t want to use a local bank and we wanted to use a bond, we would have to rescind this packet and then re-apply and do another hearing.”
Whitfield said the loan option was likely, but was all dependent on how the court would vote on it.
“With the loan option, it keeps the money in the community,” said Whitfield. “The local banks do so much around here, so anytime we can keep the money in the local community is a good deal.”
No meeting time has been set yet when the court will vote on the financial option.
According to Megan Armstrong, the Chief Information Officer with the DLG, the hearing will be able to be viewed by the public by using the link https://chime.aws/3928736893. The meeting ID is 3928736893.
In other fiscal court news:
The court approved the second reading of a $53 million 2021-22 budget in a 6-1 vote with District Five Magistrate Billy Parrish voting against the measure.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.