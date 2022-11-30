One right of passage for every youngster is going to see Santa to give him their Christmas list, and every parent just can’t wait to snap a photo of that moment to capture the memory.
Warrior Academy is providing that opportunity when it hosts Pics with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Warrior Academy Owner Eric Myers said they do this annually because it is fun.
“Nobody else does it for the kids,” he said. “It is either charged or done informally.”
The academy will have Santa, along with a professional setup with background and lighting. He said there will be other characters at the building that day, like The Grinch and walking, talking Christmas trees.
“It is going to be fun,” said Myers.
The event is free to everyone, so parents don’t need to bring anything except for their child and a camera to take pictures. He only asks that parents register their children.
“We do require that they register and make an appointment at a certain time so that we can handle crowd control and Santa doesn’t get overwhelmed,” said Myers. “We want to make sure they have time to talk to Santa.”
He said this is a chance for the community to get out and get some cute photos of their kids with Santa while also seeing what the academy has to offer.
Myers added that they are looking for volunteers to help out, so if anyone is interested, they can contact Warrior Academy.
Donations of candy for the kids are also appreciated. He said if any business wants to get involved and partner, the academy will be excited to work with them.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call or text 270-697-3238.
