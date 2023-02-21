Following the shooting death of Terrence Minor, 27 of Madisonville, on Sunday, leadership in the Hopkins County African American community are calling on local citizens and officials to help curb growing gun violence in Madisonville. There will be a public forum on Thursday night where the community is asked to help discuss the problem.
“Madisonville and Hopkins County has seen multiple shootings over the last few years whether directly or indirectly within the Black community,” said Bill McReynolds, president of the African American Coalition (AAC) of Hopkins County. “We must take a unified stance when it comes to the things that matter. With so many guns out there, there seems to no longer be any regard for human life.”
