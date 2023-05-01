IMG_2562.jpg

Located at 1 South Main Street in Madisonville, the ground floor of the former US Bank has been vacant since the branch closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. It now has a new owner and hopefully a new lease on life.

 Caley Smith

One of the most visible and mostly vacant commercial buildings in the city of Madisonville has gotten a new lease on life after changing hands recently.

Located at 1 South Main St. in Madisonville, the US Bank building has been mostly vacant since March 2020 when the bank branch closed due to COVID-19. Six months later, in Oct. 2020, US Bank announced that the branch would be permanently closed.

