One of the most visible and mostly vacant commercial buildings in the city of Madisonville has gotten a new lease on life after changing hands recently.
Located at 1 South Main St. in Madisonville, the US Bank building has been mostly vacant since March 2020 when the bank branch closed due to COVID-19. Six months later, in Oct. 2020, US Bank announced that the branch would be permanently closed.
Since then the bank building has continued to house a few tenants on the upper floors, but the ground floor has gone unused.
With contract in hand, the building’s new owner, Christopher Devoto, hopes to bring occupants and new business professionals a space suitable for all needs. In addition to the Bank, Devoto also obtained the back parking lot and the ATM building on Sugg St, just behind US Bank.
Devoto, familiar with business in downtown Madisonville, runs The Crowded House, a fine dining gastropub/restaurant located on 15 E. Center St.
“The founder of The Crowded House once told me ‘the only reason I started TCH was for the community, and nothing brings the community together more than food’,” Devoto said. “I’ve taken those seeds and worked the past seven years building a meeting place to bring people together. The opportunity to purchase the 1 Main building seemed like a great way to further reinvigorate downtown Madisonville.”
Devoto’s intentions are to revitalize and bring businesses back to downtown, feeling that purchasing this property would provide a perfect space to do so.
“I am excited for the chance to update the building and fill the unoccupied offices,” Devoto said. “I’m hoping to have local businesses and professionals move their offices downtown again.”
The plan is to rent out the spaces and update them according to the different tenants’ needs. The spaces can be built-to-suit, with endless opportunities.
The site has a long history, having housed various different banks over the last 120 years. The current building was opened in the 1970s
For more information, or if you are interested in renting an office space, please reach out to Christopher Devoto directly, 865-748-4420.
