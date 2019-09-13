Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Steve McClendon, 46, of Dawson Springs was charged Wednesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Michael Phebus, 32, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Timothy Yates, 34, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs and fines.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Thursday:
• Adam Burden, 31, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs and fines.
• Brandon Estes, 29, of Harrodsburg was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear and contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Norman Williams, 30, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Daviess County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.