As the adults rebuild Dawson Springs, a local ministry is focusing on helping the community’s children recover from the EF-4 tornado that swept away a good portion of the town.
On Saturday, Crayon Bucket Ministries will host its “Art of Play Day” in the parking lot of the Dayspring Outreach Center (former US Bank location) in Dawson Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Art of Play Day is part of Crayon Bucket Ministries’ ”Coloring Through the Storm” initiative. Peggy Woodruff, and her husband, Scott, are the creative forces behind the ministry and initiative. The Woodruffs held the Open House for their brick-and-mortar location on South Main Street in November, just before the storm that changed Dawson Springs forever. “The day after, we were boots-on-the-ground in our community helping with recovery efforts as well as handing out hugs,” she said. “We reorganized the studio to host Operation Christmas--we took in toys for all ages and collected other items like stockings, hot chocolate, popcorn, books and movies to help color Christmas with joy in the midst of the storm.”
While playing on their strengths during recovery efforts, the idea for the Coloring Through the Storm initiative was born. “With Christmas underway, I began thinking about the future and knew that not only did we need joy for the season, we needed hope,” Woodruff said. “The Bible says ‘That hope deferred makes the heart sick,’ and we knew this was what our role was to play in restoring the heart of our community.”
Step one of bringing the initiative to fruition was the creation of “Arti Paks.” Arti Paks are “backpacks filled with various items to help give kids and families creative outlets to process what they were dealing with,” she explained. “The backpacks gave them a sense of belonging so that no matter where they had to spend the night, a bit of home was with them--we have given out over 100 Arti Paks to date.”
“Operation Happy Birthday” came next. “This offers families a complete kit of what they need to have a small celebration for their child’s birthday, complete with cake and party supplies,” said Woodruff. “We have sponsored 5 birthdays so far this year.”
As for Saturday’s Art of Play Day, families can expect “several art and play booths set up for the day,” at the free event according to Woodruff. “We will have a bookmobile ministry called the Dream Express from Shepherdsville as well as a counseling team from 461 Response out of Ohio along with several churches in the surrounding communities sending volunteers.”
The Woodruffs also serve as the children’s pastors at Dayspring Assembly of God in Dawson Springs. Additionally, Peggy has 25 years experience in early childhood education under her belt and both hold children’s ministry certifications, which makes them well-versed in ministering to children who have experienced trauma. “Often in recovering from tragic life events, we find ourselves without words for the feelings and emotions that overwhelm us,” she said. “Art and play help us to process and release emotions without having to search for words.”
“The Coloring through the Storm initiative will continue with various events throughout the year as we see our community rise from the rubble and with the crayons in hand, color the future with hope and joy,” Woodruff concluded.
