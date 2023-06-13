After a lot of buzz in Madisonville over the past few months, Cafe Meraki opened its doors on June 1.
Cafe Meraki is owned by Robert and Katie Daugherty.
Madisonville
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Katie said she has worked in restaurants since she was 15 years old until she became a nurse two years ago.
“I felt like there weren’t a lot of lunch spots,” she said. “Then the opportunity arose, and I was like, why not take that leap of faith.”
As a nurse, she and her coworkers would order out a lot, and many people just wanted something light like a salad, soup, or sandwich.
The opportunity to rent the building on Center Street next to The Crowded House became available in January, and an idea for a restaurant was born.
Daugherty said one of her goals for the restaurant is for the food and ingredients to be as fresh and locally sourced as possible.
“I am all about supporting the local community here,” she said. “After everything is made, about 75% is local. I’m trying to branch out more and find other places.”
Daugherty makes a lot of the bread herself. The salad dressings are homemade, and all of the sides are homemade as well. She is hoping to find a local place to get the fruits and vegetables but has not had the time to look yet.
The cafe opened a few days ago, and Daugherty said the place has been busy for lunch every day.
“It has been good but busy,” she said. “We are just trying to get the hang of everything.”
Daugherty hopes the community will understand as the staff works through any delays and issues that come with being a brand-new business.
“Once the newness wears off, I hope we continue to have regulars,” she said.
Although the restaurant has been open for a little more than a week, Daugherty said they have some plans for the future. They plan to eventually expand their hours, incorporate outdoor seating to allow for more customers, and offer service on DoorDash and an online ordering system.
The menu consists of made-to-order sandwiches and salads, and different homemade soups each week.
Cafe Meraki is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. To look at their complete menu or for more information, follow the Cafe Meraki Facebook page.
