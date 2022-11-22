AWARD

Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications for Hopkins County Tourism, (left) and Tricia Noel, Executive Director for Hopkins County Tourism, (right) brought home multiple awards from last week’s convention held in Lexington, KY.

 Photo submitted

The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission received five Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism from the Kentucky travel Industry Association (KTIA) last week during the Annual Conference which was held in Lexington.

The Great Restaurant Race won a Gold Traverse Award for Community Support and Engagement. The same campaign also won an “Award Distinction” representing the best in their division.

