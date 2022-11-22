The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission received five Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism from the Kentucky travel Industry Association (KTIA) last week during the Annual Conference which was held in Lexington.
The Great Restaurant Race won a Gold Traverse Award for Community Support and Engagement. The same campaign also won an “Award Distinction” representing the best in their division.
“ ‘The Great Race was a campaign we created to support Hopkins County restaurants and encourage visitors and locals to eat out,” HCTCC Director of Communications, Colbi Ferguson said. “To win the race participants had to submit receipts from ten different Hopkins County restaurants. The campaign was a great success, and we look forward to making it an annual project.”
The Commission won a Silver Award in Experience Development for their annual The MistleToe Art Stroll event and a Silver Traverse Award for their Foodie Friday promotion. The Weekend Picks, which highlights upcoming events that take place in Hopkins County on the weekends, was awarded a Bronze Traverse Award.
“We were very excited that our creative efforts to market our community were recognized from among the 160 entries that were submitted from across Kentucky,” Executive Director, Tricia Noel, said. Noel was also selected as KTIA’s 2023 Board of Directors Chairman-Elect during the annual conference.
According to Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) President & CEO Hank Phillips, “This year’s Traverse Awards were marked by comments from our judges about the exceptional across the board quality of the entries. As tourism in Kentucky continues its recovery, it is apparent that the industry is stepping up with creative and results oriented strategies for capturing prospective visitors’ attention and ultimately their decisions to visit the Commonwealth. These awards are a testament to the expertise of Kentucky’s tourism professionals and reflect why tourism remains a major driver of Kentucky’s economy.”
