During Tuesday morning’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Jailer Mike Lewis shared that the state of Kentucky has approved a new program with Narcan that will provide the Hopkins County jail with doses of the drug within the next few weeks.

Narcan, the brand name used for the prescription drug Naloxone, is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. It is most commonly used to prevent the effects of opioid overdoses.

