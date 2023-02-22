During Tuesday morning’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Jailer Mike Lewis shared that the state of Kentucky has approved a new program with Narcan that will provide the Hopkins County jail with doses of the drug within the next few weeks.
Narcan, the brand name used for the prescription drug Naloxone, is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. It is most commonly used to prevent the effects of opioid overdoses.
The state and government offices have put this new program together which will supply the Hopkins County jail, and jails all over the state with Narcan kits. The Hopkins County jail will receive 100 kits per month to be given out to inmates who are being released from the jail.
According to Lewis, the kit will include one can of Narcan and a pamphlet of literature on how to use it correctly.
“This is something the state has started and we’re going to take advantage of this program,” Lewis said. “You don’t need any medical training to be able to use them. It’s getting where they’re being passed more.”
Lewis stated that rather than just giving every inmate who is released a kit, they will ask prior to them leaving if they are interested in taking one.
“We will hand them out once we start receiving them, if people want them. The state is really putting an effort on recovery.”
More information on this program will be released as the jail starts receiving the monthly kits.
The announcement came on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that Naloxone be approved for over the counter sales.
