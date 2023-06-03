The Hanson Commissioners approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget in a special called meeting on Thursday.
Casey Pearson, the Hanson City Clerk, said nothing changed from last year’s budget, except the increase due to the business tax and occupational revenue coming in.
“I increased the general revenue to $643,000,” she said. “Everything else pretty much stayed the same on supplies and repairs.”
The commission heard the first reading at their regular meeting on Tuesday and approved it for a second reading.
During the regular meeting, the commission approved upgrading the water and sewer billing system from a G4 to a G5 for $14,708.50.
Pearson said the upgrade is just a software update since the company is phasing out the G4 system.
The commission approved to use Cemify Software to upgrade cemetery records to a cloud-based service for an initial set-up cost of $4,620.
Pearson said Cemify offers GIS mapping, which is a digital map of the cemetery, and data migration services which will keep digital records of the deeds.
The commission approved getting quotes for the sealing of the city hall parking lot and cemetery roads. According to Pearson, the blacktop needs to be sealed every few years as upkeep.
During the meeting, the commission approved a total of 91 sewer taps. Hanson Redevelopment off Millstone Way will receive 60, Jackie French will receive 24 taps for residential development off Sunset and Kendall Way, the Hopkins County Industrial Development Authority was approved for four, and three taps were approved for a restaurant on Factory Outlet Drive.
The commission agreed this year will be the last year for land on N Livingston Street to be leased for crops. The city will have an agreement signed by the leaseholder that states he will pay $700 to finish out this year and have the crops harvested no later than Oct.1.
Silas Matchem, with the Matchem Group, met with the commission to discuss the vision and plans for the City of Hanson.
Commissioner Felicia Greer said Matchem has met with the core group which consists of her, Casey Pearson, and Mayor Jim Epley. The special called meeting was a chance to update the rest of the commission members on the progress.
“Silas met with the whole council to go over the strategic planning,” said Greer. “He just wanted to cover everything we had done so far and go over the categories we will focus on for our strategic plan.”
There will be more meetings to discuss the strategic plan for the county, this is only the beginning stages.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at Hanson City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.