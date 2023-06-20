The Madisonville Police Department lost one of its own last week with the unexpected passing of K9 Officer Narco, one of two K9 units utilized by the department.

“K9 Narco was a beloved officer at the Madisonville Police Department,” MPD said in a release. “K9 Narco was a true hero, always ready to put his skills to work and help keep our streets safe.”

