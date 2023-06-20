The Madisonville Police Department lost one of its own last week with the unexpected passing of K9 Officer Narco, one of two K9 units utilized by the department.
“K9 Narco was a beloved officer at the Madisonville Police Department,” MPD said in a release. “K9 Narco was a true hero, always ready to put his skills to work and help keep our streets safe.”
He had served the department for several years, having worked with two different handlers during his time with the force.
“His personality was like none other, and he would instantly light up any room he was in,” MPD said. “Not only was he extremely lovable, but he took his job very serious and was extremely proficient at it. There are numerous criminals, and large amounts of drugs off of the streets of Madisonville that would not have been found without K9 Narco. He made our community safer.”
According to the release, Narco passed away from natural causes while off duty.
