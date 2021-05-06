After being closed because of COVID-19 for over a year, the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center will be open on Thursdays and Fridays in May.
Museum Director Virginia Chaney said until now they had been open by appointment only.
“We are anxious to get back to our regular schedule,” she said.
Chaney said those entering the museum will be required to wear a mask, and masks are available if someone forgets to bring one.
She said the permanent exhibits are still up on display, but right now there is also an exhibit from the Dawson Springs High School art department.
“That is one reason why I was so anxious to open it, thinking the parents would like to see their children’s work,” said Chaney.
She hopes by June the museum can get back to its normal schedule opening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The museum’s store across the street is also preparing to open, she said. All of the proceeds from the store go toward the upkeep of the museum.
Chaney said she does not know exactly when the store will open again, but is telling people to look for open signs in the yard of the building.
The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m.
