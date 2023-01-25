MAGGIES CAKES

Maggie Mills holds a tray of cupcakes in front of the main counter last February at Maggie’s Cakes & More on Kentucky 54 in Owensboro. Mills has closed the Owensboro store and is in the process of moving the business to Madisonville.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

After nearly 12 years of baking in the Kentucky 54 area of Owensboro, Maggie Mills has closed Maggie’s Cakes & More and is in the process of moving the business to Madisonville.

She opened her first store on Commonwealth Court in May 2011 and moved to Lake Forest Town Center seven years ago.

