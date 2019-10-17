Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kevin Jemerison, 38, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/auto.
• Elizabeth Phillips, 61, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Diana Todd, 45, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication and second degree disorderly conduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.