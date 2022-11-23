The hunt for a fugitive led to the arrest of six Madisonville residents on Wednesday night on North Seminary Street on charges ranging from failure to appear to trafficking in methamphetamine and synthetic drugs.
According to a press release, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received word on Tuesday that a fugitive was at an apartment building on North Seminary. A warrant was issued to search the premises for Zackarius Franklin, 29 of Madisonville, who police say was wanted after having fled from the Kentucky State Police on unrelated charges in October.
Franklin was not located upon arrival, but officers detained the residents of that apartment who were involved in the investigation while they evacuated an adjoining apartment.
Eventually officers determined that Franklin had fled into the attic. When he would not exit the space, the Madisonville Fire Department provided a ladder for officers to use in deploying “chemical munitions” into the attic. Once deployed, officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
The Unit then executed a separate warrant to search the residence, where they say they discovered large amounts of meth, synthetic marijuana, marijuana, Xanax tablets and a substantial amount of U.S. currency.
Franklin, along with Whitley Dunn, 23 of Madisonville, and Christopher Pressley, 35 of Madisonville, were charged with trafficking in meth, synthetic drugs, marijuana and Xanax. Franklin was additionally charged with resisting arrest, while Dunn was also charged with hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence.
Three other individuals present in the residence were also charged. Robert Pressley, 61 of Madisonville, was arrested on a contempt of court warrant. James Stafford, 35 of Madisonville, was charged with hindering apprehension. Ashley Stafford, 39 of Madisonville, was arrested on an active failure to appear warrant after officers say they found her hiding in a refrigerator.
All six were transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
