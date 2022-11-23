The hunt for a fugitive led to the arrest of six Madisonville residents on Wednesday night on North Seminary Street on charges ranging from failure to appear to trafficking in methamphetamine and synthetic drugs.

According to a press release, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received word on Tuesday that a fugitive was at an apartment building on North Seminary. A warrant was issued to search the premises for Zackarius Franklin, 29 of Madisonville, who police say was wanted after having fled from the Kentucky State Police on unrelated charges in October.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.