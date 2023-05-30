For Hanson Elementary School students and staff, the last day of school on Wednesday was also the last day they would step foot in the old school building.
After years of waiting, students and staff will move into the new Hanson Elementary for the 2023-24 school year. The current building will be torn down to create more parking for the school.
Hanson Principal Matt Beshear said when he began teaching 20 years ago, he started at Hanson as a PE teacher.
“When I started, they said within five years we would have a new Hanson, so things have kind of gotten pushed back a bit,” he said. “It has been a long time coming.”
He said while the building holds a lot of memories, it is the people who make the building.
“We have a lot of faculty and staff with ties to the Hanson community and who have been here for years. To have those people going into the new school, they are going to bring that same energy into a new building,” said Beshear.
Lindsey Rogers, a fourth-grade teacher at Hanson, said the day was bittersweet.
“It is something we have been looking forward to for a long time,” she said. “This school building holds a lot of special memories. It is bittersweet to see this one go down, but we are so excited to have a brand new building to go to.”
Claire Spencer, a fourth-grader at Hanson, said she is so excited to move into the new building next year.
“Even though it is going to be hard to say goodbye to this one, I am so excited about the new one,” she said.
Spencer said she is most excited to see the classrooms and the playground in the new building but is excited to see everything.
Rogers said while she doesn’t want to see the current school building torn down, she is excited to have more parking for the staff as well as the community.
“Parking can be an issue, sometimes we are trying to squeeze in wherever we can, so that is going to be a good thing,” she said. “We can get back to having big events at the school and just welcoming the community back into the school and having enough room for everyone.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.