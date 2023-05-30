For Hanson Elementary School students and staff, the last day of school on Wednesday was also the last day they would step foot in the old school building.

After years of waiting, students and staff will move into the new Hanson Elementary for the 2023-24 school year. The current building will be torn down to create more parking for the school.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.