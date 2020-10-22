With winter fast approaching and daylight hours decreasing, Hopkins County Schools have decided to change the evening food pick up times and locations.
Starting Wednesday, evening meal pick up hours will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and only at Earlington Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, Hanson Elementary, Madisonville North Hopkins High and West Hopkins. Morning meal pick up hours have not changed and remain from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at any school.
“We just encourage everybody to participate,” said Lisa Marsh, child and nutrition director for Hopkins County Schools. “It is here, it is free and it is to help them out.”
At Southside Elementary School, Shannon Stone, kitchen manager, said pickups and bus deliveries have been good.
“It is about the same amount because when the children are here in hybrid, I feed a little over 100 a day,” said Stone.
The frozen meals have been popular with the parents and the students, Stone said because they are easier to store and quick to eat. Students can pull them out and eat them as they want.
She said she averages about 20 to 25 meals per
day, with Wednesdays
being the busiest day at around 50 meals. On
the buses, Stone said
she sends out about
100 meals per day.
“Wednesday is usually a busier day because that is the day the parents are accustomed to coming,” said Stone.
Each child participating in Non-Traditional Instruction can receive one breakfast and one lunch for five days along with milk and juice to go with each meal.
“I’ve had parents come and tell me, ‘I didn’t realize that it was so much food, I didn’t realize that it was so good,’ ” said Stone.
This week the bus drivers at community stops have started offering hot meals to the kids, where they can get one breakfast and one lunch, said Marsh.
She asked one of the bus drivers hoe the hot meals were doing and the driver said the hot meals seem to be doing well and that the kids seem to love them.
Something new Hopkins County Schools is implementing is any child aged 18 years or younger can get meals from the schools whether in school or not.
“That is just to help all the people of Hopkins County,” said Marsh.
She wanted parents to know that the meal pick ups are not just for those in need, but for everyone.
At the time of writing students are still scheduled to return to hybrid learning on October 26. Marsh said that whether they return to hybrid as scheduled or they continue NTI’s they will continue to serve the children.
“We are ready to feed the kids no matter what,” said Marsh. “It will not change what we do.”
Hybrid students may pick up three breakfasts and three lunches. Remote learning students may pickup five breakfasts and five lunches. At community stop locations on Wednesdays, students may receive only one breakfast and one lunch.
Stone said they miss the children and can’t wait to get back to a normal schedule.
For more information on community stop locations, visit the Hopkins County Schools website and look for food service in the departments tab.
