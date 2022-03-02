On Tuesday, the Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Jason Glass, and Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young stopped by Earlington Elementary to learn more about how Hopkins County Schools responded after the December tornadoes.
Earlington Principal Julie Vaughn said the school has such a family atmosphere that showed through the tornado efforts.
“I thought it was crucial for them to see how we started when the tornado first hit,” she said. “How it was on such a small scale having to do with just our students here, and then see when the community gets involved, how much progress and how much impact you can make.”
Glass said they planned on visiting not just Hopkins County schools, but Dawson Springs Independent School and in the Mayfield, Caldwell County, and Murray areas.
“It is really just to have experiences like we had today, where we hear the stories of what happened on the night of the tornado, what the initial response was, how the community came together, and sort of where things are right now,” he said. “We are just here to learn and be inspired by the stories of hope and perseverance that we see in the communities.”
Young and Glass heard from some of the students who volunteered at Earlington after the tornado. He was told how the community came together, worked through some difficult times, and how everyone, from youth to adults, was about Team Hopkins.
“All of Kentucky has been watching, and to see it first hand is a really great opportunity for us,” said Young.
Glass said what the community has done to come together in a time of crisis has made an incredible impact on the students.
“It is something I think they will remember for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Glass said his office and the board have worked to support the school districts impacted since the beginning and continue to do so.
“The recovery from the tornado is likely to take years, it will be inch-by-inch in terms of what recovering from that will look like,” he said.
Young said they have kept in contact with the superintendents of the affected areas to see how they can support the school districts.
“That has informed legislative agendas on the part of the commissioner and his team as well as some direct support,” said Young.
Vaughn said she is so proud of Earlington Elementary and was glad to have Glass and Young see how important the community is to the school and how important the school is to the community.
