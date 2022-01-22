According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, another candidate has now filed for the open 4th District State representative’s seat, setting up what could be a three way battle in the Republican Primary in May.
Former Hopkins County Republican Party Chairman David Sharp filed his paperwork in Frankfort on Thursday, making him the third candidate to officially file for the office. Political newcomer Bobby Girvin (R) and Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood (D) filed last week.
Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams (R) announced his intention to file for the seat earlier this week, although his paperwork has not yet been turned in and processed by the Secretary of State’s office.
So far, Hobgood remains the only Democrat contending for the seat, but the filing deadline is not until Tuesday. Candidacy paperwork for the State Representative’s seat must be filed in Frankfort.
With two Republicans having already filed, the GOP will be holding a primary on Tuesday, May 17 to see who will make the ballot for the general election in November.
In May of 2021, Sharp announced plans to run for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District — a seat that is currently held by Rep. James Comer.
Public drawing for ballot position in offices of Secretary of State and county clerks is set for Thursday.
The State House and Senate both introduced new districting maps earlier this month. Those new maps changed both races for Hopkins County, creating a standalone 4th District State Representative seat and merging Hopkins County into the 4th Senate District along with Henderson, Union and Webster counties. Incumbent State Senator Robby Mills (R) of Henderson and Bruce A. Pritchett (D), also of Henderson, are the only candidates currently filed for that race.
