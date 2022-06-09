A group of volunteers is working to organize a free one-day camp this summer that will hopefully give a little relief to children from kindergarten age through the fifth grade who were impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado.
First Christian Churches in Princeton and Madisonville, along with Child Life Disaster Services, Week of Compassion, and Children’s Disaster Services are in the planning stages to bring as many children as they can to the West Kentucky 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs.
The event will be July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and campers will get the chance to enjoy canoeing, crafts, swimming, meals, and snacks, all free of charge. Healing Reins of Kentucky will be bringing therapeutic animals as a part of their mobile unit.
The event will also offer children access to free Disaster Relief Counselors to help them with any issues they may be having, because of their experiences. Additionally, a physician from Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will be onsite.
“We want to do something to help the children deal with what they experienced that night,” said Jonathan Webster, pastor of First Christian Church Princeton, the man credited with coming up with the idea for the camp. “We want to make them feel valued and special. But most importantly, give them access to professional help, if they need it.”
When he began developing the plan, he reached out to Kara Foster, Senior Pastor at First Christian Madisonville.
“We have received a generous donation, anonymously, that is earmarked to help the children who were affected by the tornado disaster,” Foster said. “The need and the money lined up perfectly. Our members are excited about the opportunity.”
Week of Compassion is the relief, refugee, and development mission fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the US. Child Life Disaster Services is a coordinated network of child life specialists ensuring that children in disasters have the support they need in disasters to promote positive coping and resilience. Both organizations have also been involved in the planning of the camp and will be instrumental in providing support to the children during the event.
The camp is open to children across western Kentucky whose families have been affected by the December tornado. Registration is online with a link available on the First Christian Church Madisonville Facebook page. For more information, contact First Christian Church Madisonville at 270-821-5335. Registration will close June 22.
