Monday will be Labor Day, a time to honor U.S. workers. Hopkins County has more than 19,000 of them in the civilian labor force.
But the latest state statistics show almost 1,000 of them are unemployed. However, people who watch the job market say plenty of opportunities are available for them.
"There are tons of open positions that are going unfilled," Molly Deahl with the Kentucky Career Center office said Wednesday.
"The popular misconception about Madisonville right now [is] that we're in this terrible economic slump," said Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics shows Hopkins County's unemployment rate jumped in the last two months -- going from 4.1 percent in May to 5.2 percent in June, before dropping slightly to 5.1 percent in July.
That matches the state number, but is above the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.
Hagerman dismissed that as a seasonal spike with workers going off jobs for summer break. He said that the recent news of coal mine shutdowns can be misleading.
"A coal mine is closing, but every single one of the people can get reassigned," Hagerman said. "So we didn't have any net job loss there."
In fact, he noted, one of the mines which took on new workers is still advertising for more employees.
Hagerman's office counts more than 500 new industrial jobs created in Hopkins County over the last couple of years.
"We've probably got close to 400 in the pipeline right now," Hagerman said, "and we're only two months into the fiscal year."
Hagerman declined to say which companies are being courted, but he said they involve distribution, logistics and manufacturing.
Hagerman believes the biggest job issue in Hopkins County right now is finding the people to fill open positions.
"Just about everybody who's qualified for a job, or who wants a job, already has one," he said.
To help with that challenge, the Innovation Station -- where Hagerman's ofice is located -- is holding a one-hour seminar at noon today on the advantages of recruiting veterans. Hagerman said it will help employers know how to handle applicants from Fort Campbell.
When it comes to current job openings, Hagerman added Webstaurant Store is still trying to fill 110 positions which were announced last spring. The business's website showed 11 openings Wednesday, ranging from an internship to a position paying $40,000 per year.
Deahl added Carhartt has at least 14 available jobs, while Baptist Health has many more.
Hagerman pointed job-seekers to HopkinsCoKYJobs.com, which is updated by his office. It lists openings from dozens of employers. Business Relationship Director Melanie Tapp said she spent Wednesday morning adding about 20 new jobs, which had arrived during the past week.
Help in finding work also is available at the Career Center office located at 755 Industrial Road. Staff members can help in building resumes, conducting online job searches and preparing for the interview process. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
