The Hopkins County Health Department, Baptist Health Madisonville and pharmacists from Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy continue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and the rest of the Tier 1A group as local cases continue to rise.
“We have been working on getting Tier 1A vaccinated,” said Denise Beach, the Hopkins County Health Department Director.
While Baptist Health continues to vaccinate frontline workers at the hospital, the health department continues to vaccinate non-hospital based healthcare workers, including first responders, police departments, dental offices, physical therapy offices, urgent care and non-hospital based home health providers.
“We are now also working with behavioral health,” said Beach, adding that the department also will begin vaccinating first responders based out in the county beginning today and Friday and Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Follow-up vaccinations also will begin on Monday from the health department and will begin today at Baptist Health, according to Beach, adding that vaccinations for Tier 1B will begin soon as well. Tier 1B includes jail staff and employees and school staff and employees and 70 and older residents of Hopkins County.
“Baptist Health has done the hospital employees and also helped with Tier 1A,” said Beach. “We have a larger health community than most rural areas. Baptist Health has offered to help with 70-plus vaccinations and the health department will help take care of the jail and teachers.”
Even with vaccinations progressing across the county, the number of active cases continues to rise.
“We have had another record week this last week with COVID and it has been really high and very bad for our community,” said Beach. “We are starting out this week in the same way. I know that Christmas and New Years together have helped to promote that so hopefully we will start to see that trend going downward after these holiday events.”
Beach reported a total of 2,967 total cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began last March with 109 deaths reported Wednesday afternoon and 1,876 recovered. The county now has a total of 982 active cases.
“We are still ranked fourth in the state for deaths out of 120 counties,” said Beach.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said he had spoken with leaders in surrounding counties and said Hopkins County was “doing as well or better” about getting the vaccines out.
Whitfield said the vaccination distribution is following federal guidelines and all local governments and entities were working to get the vaccine distributed appropriately.
“We don’t have all the answers yet, but we will get this done so we can get our citizens healthy and safe,” he said. “We have 986 active cases, and that just leaves more and more room for this to spread. We need people to continue to stay safe. Just because the vaccine is here doesn’t mean it’s over.”
As Tier 1A is vaccinated, Beach encourages people to remain patient.
“If you are not in 1A do not call the department at this time,” said Beach. “Just call us if you are a healthcare worker in 1A and you missed the vaccine.”
Beach said there will be numerous make up days for the vaccine, and updates on which tier is being vaccinated will be given on the health department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hopkinscounty healthdept and the department’s website at www.hopkinscohealthdept.com.
